New Smyrna Beach Welcomes Exciting Additions For 2025

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Smyrna Beach, Florida, is set to shine in 2025 with new events and cultural experiences, reinforcing its reputation as a top coastal destination. Known for its stunning beaches, vibrant arts scene, and dynamic dining options, New Smyrna Beach offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Exciting New Events

Garden & Gun's Art Affair (January 17-18, 2025)

The second annual Art Affair invites visitors to experience New Smyrna Beach's creative and coastal charm. Hosted by Garden & Gun editor Elizabeth Florio, the weekend includes a cocktail party, a wine tasting with Wine Spectator Magazine, an art discussion moderated by Florio, and a multi-course dinner at Atlantic Center for the Arts by James Beard-nominated chef Henry Salgado.

Worth Tasting (March 7-10, 2025)

This inaugural culinary event offers dining tours, workshops, and private dinners. Highlights include a luncheon with Chef MacKenzie Smith and unique tastings. Hosted by culinary experts Stephen Fries and Chris Bartlett, Worth Tasting promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

New Family-Friendly Dining

The culinary scene grows with The Yardery, a family-friendly outdoor dining and entertainment venue opening in 2025, featuring a spacious lawn, games like cornhole and foosball, and a pet-friendly atmosphere for all ages.

A Thriving Arts Scene

Atlantic Center for the Arts

The ACA will host "Creative Ways to See," an exhibit by artist Candace Knapp, from January 4 to February 8, 2025.

Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

This community theater offers year-round performances, including A Little Shop of Horrors in January, Lend Me a Soprano in March, and Crash Cart in May.

Plan Your Visit

From vibrant arts events to new dining experiences, the New Smyrna Beach area offers activities for every traveler.

Nearby Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) offers a convenient gateway with affordable flights from major metropolitan areas and convenient airport transportation. With its rich culture, scenic beauty, and laid-back charm, it's the perfect place to welcome 2025. For more information, visit .

The New Smyrna Beach area includes 17 miles of sandy beaches within the communities of New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Oak Hill, Osteen and Port Orange in east Central Florida. Accommodations range from charming inns to family-size condo units and oceanfront hotels. A charming and iconic downtown boasts delectable dining, boutique shops, art galleries, and more.

SOURCE New Smyrna Beach

