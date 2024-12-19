Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Seas During Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Strong wind and high seas offshore are forecasted during the weekend, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

Weather conditions from tomorrow, December 20, will be hazy at first followed by mild temperatures with some clouds. Cold temperatures are expected by night.

Temperatures during the weekend will range from 14°C and 24°C.

The wind, on Friday, will be in the northwesterly direction at 5-15 KT becoming variable less than 5 KT by night. Meanwhile, on the following day, the wind direction will be at southwesterly to southeasterly at 3-13 KT, becoming mainly northwesterly at 5-15 reaches at 25 KT.

Sea heights on Friday will range from 2-4ft rising to 8ft at first. On Saturday, sea heights will be 1-3ft rising to 7ft late at night.