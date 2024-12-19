NOBLIS AWARDED $709 MILLION ATEPS II CONTRACT FOR FAA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Noblis will provide technical and professional services to maintain and modernize the National Airspace System.

Reston, Va., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis , a leading provider of science, and strategy services to the government, today announced it has been awarded the prime contractor role for the Federal Administration's (FAA) Air Traffic Engineering and Program Support (ATEPS) II Unrestricted Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

The ATEPS II IDIQ contract represents an opportunity to serve the FAA Program Management Organization in developing improvements to enhance the safety, reliability and efficiency of the National Airspace System (NAS). The initial contract period is two years, with four possible two-year options, up to 10 years total duration.

“We are honored to be selected by the FAA for this critical program,” said Mile Corrigan , Noblis' president and CEO.“This contract provides us the opportunity to apply our technical, programmatic and engineering expertise to deliver on the Air Traffic Organization (ATO) mission of creating a seamless and robust aviation system. We look forward to working together to deliver integrated engineering solutions across a wide range of mission-critical programs that will modernize our NAS.”

The Noblis team will provide engineering, cybersecurity, safety, emerging technologies, performance analysis, training, logistics and program management to support the full lifecycle of systems development, implementation and maintenance across diverse FAA programs and initiatives.

“We are excited for the opportunity to work with the FAA on the next generation of airspace systems technology,” said Lisa Gardner , vice president of Noblis' Federal Civilian Solutions mission area.“Noblis offers prior experience on ATEPS projects along with a track record of applying innovation, data and science-based solutions to critical ATO missions.”

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.

