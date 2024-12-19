Automotive Refinish Coating Market Revenue To Cross US$ 24.42 Billion By 2034, With 6.7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The escalating sales of globally are a prominent factor driving the automotive refinish coating market.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive refinish coating market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The automotive refinish coating market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 24.42 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 12.79 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2034.What is Automotive Refinish Coating?Automotive refinish coatings are specifically prepared commodities that are administered to vehicles to improve their advent and offer to safeguard against ecological elements. These coatings are essentially utilized for mending damaged areas, refinishing the surface, or providing a contemporary paint job to a vehicle.The principal motive of automotive refinish coatings is to reinstitute the primary advent of a vehicle after injury or wear and tear. These coatings also provide safeguarding to the cardinal surface, protecting it against abrasion, UV radiation, chemicals, and alternate chemical elements. The prevalence of mishaps, scratches, and extensive wear and tear as vehicle possession and acquisition surges impacts the automotive refinish market growth favorably.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Who Makes Automotive Refinish Coating?.Dow Inc..Alsa Refinish and The Alsa Corporation.NOROO PAINT & COATINGS Co., Ltd..BASF.Akzo Nobel N.V..Clariant.PPG Industries, Inc..Axalta Coating Systems.Cabot Corporation.NIPSEA Group.Bayer AG.KAPCI Coatingare some of the leading players in the automotive refinish coating market. Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings which will assist the market to grow even more.Some of the latest developments in the market are:.In December 2022, BASF, a global chemical firm, declared the instigation of the premiere biomass equilibrium automotive coatings in China utilizing renewable raw materials..In June 2022, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd declared that Kansai Paint consented to disburse its Africa business to Akzo Nobel N.V., a worldwide coating firm, under the Share Purchase Agreement.What's Driving Market Forward?Growing Average Age of Vehicles: The growing average age of vehicles globally is driving the market demand. Vehicles are more inclined to wear and tear as they mature, which evokes vehicle owners to look for refinishing services to replace their vehicle's aspect and sustain their value, causing elevated demand for refinish coatings.Growing Road Accidents: The growing aggregate of road mishaps globally is pushing the market. As per the particulars published by World Health Organization (WHO) between 20 and 50 million nonlethal injury instances are registered each year covering the globe because of road traffic crashes. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on automotive refinish coating market sales.

Technical Progressions: Technological progressions cause the advancement of elevated standard coatings that provide superior longevity, UV proof, and chemical safeguarding, propelling consumers to fund these progressives refinish commodities.

Which Region Leads Market Growth?

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive refinish coating market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to speedy urbanization, growing vehicle possession, and a prospering automotive aftermarket.

North America: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to technological progression and robust concentration on quality.

How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Resin Outlook.Acrylic.Alkyd.Polyurethane.OthersBy Technology Outlook.Solvent-Borne.Water-Borne.OthersBy Product Outlook.Primer.Basecoat.Topcoat.Fillers.OthersBy Vehicle Age Outlook.<5.5 to 10.>10By Regional Outlook.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of the Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin America

FAQs:

How much is the automotive refinish coating market?
The market size was valued at USD 12.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 24.42 billion by 2034.

What is the growth rate of the automotive refinish coating market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Which region held the largest market share?
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2024.

Which segment based on resin is expected to record a significant CAGR in the market during 2025-2034?
The acrylic segment is projected for significant growth in the global market during the forecast period.

Browse More Research Reports:

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market:
Air Cushion Packaging Market:
Gaskets And Seals Market:
Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market:
Metal Powder Market:

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

