(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists, exemptions for employees appear automatically only if processed through the Diia portal. In other cases, additional steps must be taken by contacting the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRC).

The Land Forces of Ukraine emphasized this on Faceboo in response to manipulative claims about the mobilization of exempted employees, as reported by Ukrinform.

Due to the spread of misinformation regarding the mobilization of exempted workers, the Land Forces addressed authorities, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations involved in reserving employees, as well as the exempted employees themselves:

State bodies, local self-government institutions, enterprises, and organizations that reserve employees liable for military service must ensure that a defermant from military service during mobilization is processed at district (city) TRCs. This requirement aligns with Part 3 of Article 25 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization."

The procedure for reserving persons liable for military service during mobilization and wartime is outlined in Cabinet Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023 (as amended by Resolution No. 1332 of November 22, 2024).

Once a list is prepared and signed via the Diia electronic service portal, the transfer of the person liable for military service to a special military registry for the duration of the exemption is performed automatically in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists (EDRPR).

's18-: "We30 to 45

Reservations processed outside of the Diia portal do not appear in the EDRPR. In such cases, notifications of reservations must be submitted to the TRC where the individual is registered for military service

If there is no reservation notification in the register, the TRC has no grounds to enter the exemption into the Unified Register. Therefore, responsible parties in state and local government bodies, enterprises, and organizations must ensure that reservation notifications are submitted to the appropriate TRC.

As previously reported, information has surfaced online about instances where individuals with reservations and paper confirmation were detained, taken to TRCs, and subsequently transferred to military units.