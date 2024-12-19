Jack Draper To Miss United Cup Due To Hip Injury, Remains 'Positive' For Australian Open

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Britain's No. 1 male player Jack Draper said that he will miss the United Cup, the 2025 ATP season-opener, due to a hip injury but remains 'positive' to play the Australian Open in Melbourne, starting on January 12.

Draper was expected to play for Great Britain in the United Cup which starts on December 27. With a hip injury ruling him out of the competition, he will now have less than a month to prepare himself for the first Grand Slam of the year.

"As I work to get on top of my hip injury and get match fit, I have unfortunately been advised not to play in the United Cup. While we are very positive about competing in the Aus Open this year, I know I won't be able to jump straight into a packed schedule as I manage and strengthen my hip...gutted as I was really looking forward to playing in the United Cup for the first time," Draper wrote on his Instagram story.

The Briton said he will also miss the Davis Cup tie against Japan in late January to complete the strengthening of his hip post-Australian Open. "Together with Leon, we have also made the difficult decision for me to sit out of the upcoming Davis Cup match in Japan in order to give me the opportunity post-Aus Open to complete the rehab and strengthening of my hip," he added.

The 22-year-old recently cancelled a training camp with four-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz in Spain this week because of a "little bit of a niggle".

Draper had a stellar 2024 season which saw him winning the ATP singles titles in Vienna and Stuttgart. He also reached the semifinals of the US Open before losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.