Zelensky On Meeting With European Leaders: There Will Definitely Be Peace Through Strength

President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again emphasized the need for a united and strong position of Europe and America regarding Russia's criminal war against Ukraine.

The head of state wrote about this on the social X , commenting on a long meeting with European leaders and the Secretary General in Brussels on Thursday night, Ukrinform reports.

“It was a long meeting, almost until one in the morning. We are doing everything to ensure that Europe has a united and strong position to bring peace closer. Peace is possible if we defend ourselves against Russian madness in unity. We are outlining security guarantees. Together with America, Europe can push Russia to real peace. Peace through strength is bound to happen. Today we continue at the European Council meeting,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to the President's website , the meeting was attended, in particular, by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Foreign Ministers of Great Britain and France David Lammy and Jean-Noel Barrot.

At the meeting, Zelensky thanked the EU for its continued and comprehensive support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

“There are many topics of conversation. They are important. There are sensitive things: winter, energy - we need to protect them. We urgently need 19 air defense systems to protect distribution stations, which are targeted by the Russian Federation every day,” the President noted.

Special attention was paid to the manning of Ukrainian brigades following the example of France and investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons following the example of Denmark. The Head of State called on all other partners to join these initiatives.

“Regarding the economy, I think the partners have taken important steps towards 50 billion, and we have also received 20 billion from the United States. We are provided with finances for the next year. I believe that this also strengthens Ukraine,” he added.

Zelensky thanked Italy and the United Kingdom for the next support packages announced by George Meloni and David Lammy during the meeting.

As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday night, following a meeting with the NATO Secretary General and leading European politicians, Volodymyr Zelensky said that international partners provide significant assistance to enable Ukraine to withstand Russian aggression. Ukraine will make every effort to be strong enough next year to bring the war to a just end through diplomacy.

