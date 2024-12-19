Farhan Akhtar-Starrer ‘120 Bahadur’ To Release On November 21, 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) The upcoming movie '120 Bahadur', which stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead, is set to debut in theatres on November 21, 2025.

The is a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. It is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino war, and draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, where unparalleled bravery and sacrifice made history.

The makers of the film announced its release date on Thursday. multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, renowned for his ability to portray a wide range of strong and inspiring characters, takes on the role of Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC.

'120 Bahadur' promises an extraordinary cinematic journey. With breathtaking visuals and a powerful narrative, the film aims to pay homage to the unwavering bravery of India's military heroes.

Earlier, Farhan, who has been away from the screen as an actor for sometime is amping up the curiosity of his fans for his next project. On Saturday, the actor-director-singer took to his Instagram, and shared two BTS pictures from the sets of his upcoming project, '120 Bahadur'. In the pictures, one can see the tents and the Buddhist Hanging Prayer Flags against the vast expanse of the HImalayas.

Building on the excitement, Farhan Akhtar treated his fans to a glimpse of the '120 Bahadur' shoot, revealing breathtaking views from the film's base camp in Ladakh. The images showcase the majestic beauty of Ladakh. The second image carousel offers a view from inside his tent, capturing the picturesque scenery and the tranquil environment that has already captivated fans.

He wrote in the caption,“A quiet base”, perfectly encapsulating the calm and peaceful vibe of the location.

The film is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra's Trigger Happy Studios.