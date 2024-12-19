DR Congo files lawsuit against Apple due to ‘blood minerals’

(MENAFN) The Republic of Congo (DR Congo) has initiated criminal complaints against Apple in France and Belgium, accusing the tech giant’s subsidiaries of using minerals sourced from conflict zones in the country’s eastern regions. Lawyers representing DR Congo claim that Apple is complicit in the exploitation of tin, tantalum, and tungsten, which are extracted from mines controlled by armed groups. These minerals, the lawyers argue, are "pillaged" from the country and laundered through international supply chains, fueling violence, funding, forced child labor, and environmental damage.



The DR Congo is the leading global producer of cobalt, a vital element in batteries for electronics and electric vehicles. Despite this, the country has long been plagued by violence, especially in the east, where various militant groups fight for control over resources. Lawyers further allege that Apple, along with other tech companies, has misrepresented its supply chain practices by assuring consumers that its sourcing is clean.



Earlier this year, a report revealed that companies, including Apple, were purchasing minerals smuggled from DR Congo through neighboring countries like Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi, with these metals often being mined under violent conditions. The legal action follows Apple's lack of response to inquiries about its mineral sourcing practices.



Apple has rejected the allegations, stating that it has taken steps to prevent its suppliers from sourcing minerals from conflict zones in the DR Congo and Rwanda. The company also emphasized its support for organizations helping affected communities in the region.

