Chinese billionaire devours USD6 million fruit

(MENAFN) Justin Sun, a Chinese-born cryptocurrency investor, made headlines after eating the $6.2 million banana artwork he purchased at auction last week. The artwork, titled "Comedian," was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan in 2019 and featured a banana duct-taped to a wall. Sun won the piece at a Sotheby’s auction in New York on November 21, joining a group of seven bidders.



At a press event in Hong Kong, Sun ate the banana, calling it "much better than other bananas" and referencing the connection between conceptual art and cryptocurrency. However, the banana he ate was not the original piece from 2019 but a replacement, as the artwork's guidelines required the fruit to be replaced regularly. Sun had been provided with instructions for the proper care of the installation, which included a certificate of authenticity.



After his purchase, Sun shared that the banana he bought for $6.2 million was a regular banana bought for just 25 cents from a Manhattan fruit stall. Sun also announced plans to buy 100,000 bananas from the same stall to celebrate the link between daily life and art, distributing them globally.

