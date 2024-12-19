Four People Wounded In Nikopol Due To Enemy Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian attacked Nikopol district, four people were injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“Four people were in Nikopol due to enemy shelling. All of them are in the hospital. A 42-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman are in serious condition,” the statement said.

As a result of the attack, businesses, a lyceum, several shops, 7 apartment buildings and one private house were damaged. Three cars were smashed.

Woman injured as enemy drone attacksdistrict





Earlier it was reported that at night, Russians attacked Nikopol district with Grad and UAVs.

Photo: Telegram / Sergey Lysak