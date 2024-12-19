Four People Wounded In Nikopol Due To Enemy Shelling
Date
12/19/2024 6:08:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Nikopol district, four people were injured.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“Four people were injured in Nikopol due to enemy shelling. All of them are in the hospital. A 42-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman are in serious condition,” the statement said.
As a result of the attack, businesses, a lyceum, several shops, 7 apartment buildings and one private house were damaged. Three cars were smashed.
Earlier it was reported that at night, Russians attacked Nikopol district with Grad and UAVs.
Photo: Telegram / Sergey Lysak
