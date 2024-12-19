Former Russian President sharply criticizes British newspaper

(MENAFN) Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President and current Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, sharply criticized British newspaper The Times on Wednesday for justifying the assassination of Russian Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov. Medvedev condemned the editors as "lousy jackals" and accused them of being part of a hybrid war against Russia.



The Times reported on Tuesday that Ukrainian security services had claimed responsibility for the killing, calling it a “legitimate act of defense by a threatened nation.” The article described the assassination as a “discriminate strike against an aggressor” and a warning to Russian officials.



Kirillov, who led Russia's Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces, was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) near his residence. Russian investigators suspect Ukrainian special services were behind the attack. The bombing occurred just hours after Ukraine accused Kirillov of involvement in chemical attacks on the battlefield, a claim Russia denies.



In response, Medvedev labeled the editorial a justification for terrorism and warned that, according to The Times' logic, Western decision-makers—including the newspaper's editors—could now be considered legitimate military targets for Russia. Medvedev cautioned The Times’ staff to be "careful," suggesting that the people behind such actions may face retaliation.



The Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the murder, detaining a 29-year-old Uzbek national who reportedly confessed to being recruited by Ukraine's SBU to carry out the bombing in exchange for $100,000 and safe passage to the EU.

MENAFN19122024000045015687ID1109011404