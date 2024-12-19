CIA Director begins visit to Qatar

(MENAFN) CIA Director Bill Burns began a visit to Qatar on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments regarding prisoner exchange negotiations between Israel and Hamas, as well as efforts for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



According to the US news site Axios, citing an Israeli official, Burns is scheduled to meet with Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Doha. The discussions will focus on the ongoing indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas.



Israeli TV station Kan reported on December 16 that a delegation with "limited powers" had traveled to Doha to discuss a potential ceasefire and prisoner exchange in Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz claimed that an agreement on a prisoner exchange and ceasefire with Hamas was "very close."



Hamas stated that the talks in Qatar regarding a ceasefire were "serious and positive," and that an agreement could be reached if Israel ceased to impose new conditions.



In recent months, Hamas has reiterated its willingness to finalize a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange, including endorsing a proposal from US President Joe Biden last May.



Since October 7, 2023, with US support, Israel has conducted military operations in Gaza that have resulted in widespread casualties and destruction, with more than 152,000 Palestinians reported dead or wounded, the majority of whom were women and children, and over 11,000 missing.

