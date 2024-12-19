New Polio Case Emerges In Pakistan, Raising 2024 Total To 64

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A new polio case has been reported in Pakistan, bringing the total number of polio cases in the country to 64 this year, sources at the National Institute of (NIH) confirmed.

According to an official from the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication, the latest case was identified in Jacobabad. This follows the December 13 report of one case each from Jacobabad, Sukkur, Dera Ismail Khan, and Tank districts. Notably, while this was the first polio case reported in Sukkur this year, Jacobabad has seen four children affected by the virus in 2024.

The rise in wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases has been a consistent concern this year. Data from the NIH reveals that of the 64 cases reported in 2024, 26 are from Balochistan, 18 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Health authorities have urged parents to ensure routine immunizations for children under five to protect them against polio. A large-scale immunization campaign is currently underway across 143 districts, targeting over 44 million children.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also announced strict action against parents who refuse polio vaccinations for their children.

In a recent statement, the Ministry of Health highlighted that 60% of the children affected by polio this year had not received routine immunization, leading to severe health complications. Authorities emphasize that immunization is critical in eradicating polio from the country.