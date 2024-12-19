British legislative says cease-fire is not enough, more actions have to be done to stop Israel's attacks on Gaza

(MENAFN) A British legislative has called on the to take stronger action against Israel, urging sweeping penalties and a full arms embargo to halt its aggression on the Gaza Strip.



Richard Burgon, an independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Leeds East, said to Anadolu that more actions have to be taken to stop Israel's assaults on Gaza, as the authorities’ saying a cease-fire were not enough.



“I think we've seen the call for a cease-fire from politicians and end up feeling a bit like a ritual, because it's clear that (Israeli Prime Minister) is not going to listen to calls from governments for a cease-fire. What's needed is action from governments, and that means, in my opinion, an end to all arms sales to Israel and also sanctions on Israel,” he stated.



Pointing on a communication with a Palestinian lawyer in the previous week, Burgon stated the lawyer said to him that "the British state knows exactly what to do in this situation.”



