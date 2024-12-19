Darqoon Opens Dental Clinics For Children In Al Ain

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) UAE's Al Ain, 19/12/24 – Leading healthcare provider Darqoon is pleased to announce the opening of its specialist dentistry services in Al Ain. With the goal of giving kids the best possible, the new hopes to make dental appointments fun and stress-free for both kids and their parents.



Our team of skilled children dentists at Darqoon is committed to encouraging healthy smiles from a young age. Regular check-ups, cavity treatments, orthodontic evaluations, preventive care, and more are among the services provided; all are provided in a kid-friendly setting intended to put kids at ease.



"We recognize the value of forming healthy dental habits at a young age. In addition to treating patients, we also want to educate parents and kids about how to maintain good dental health throughout their lives," stated Dr. Parveen Sulthana, Darqoon's chief pediatric dentist.



The pediatric dental office in Darqoon is currently open and taking new clients. Please visit our website at or give us a call at +971 58 512 3323 to arrange an appointment or for additional information.



Concerning Darqoon



Darqoon is dedicated to providing top-notch medical care with the welfare of its patients as its first priority. We offer specialist care in a range of medical specialties with an emphasis on creativity, empathy, and professionalism. We are now growing our offerings to include pediatric dentistry in Al Ain.



Get in touch



M2 Floor, CARETTI building 79, Next to Adnoc Petrol Station, Same building with Al Ain Express and Borg Lab. Al-ain Town Center, UAE

...

+971 58 512 3323

Monday – Sunday

9:00 am – 9:00 pm





