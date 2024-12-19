Careem Pay launches instant, affordable transfers to Lebanon

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE - 19 November, 2024: Careem Pay, the digital wallet and fintech platform within the Careem Everything App, introduces a new international remittance service to Lebanon in partnership with the Purpl digital wallet.

Money can be transferred from AED into USD from a Careem account to a mobile number linked to a Purpl wallet in Lebanon, removing the need for a recipient bank account. Beneficiaries can withdraw cash from their Purpl wallets from Banque Libano-Francaise (BLF) ATMs without fees or from OMT stores with minimal fees of just 0.5%.

With a low sending fee of up to 1.5%, zero withdrawal fees at BLF ATMs, and transfer times averaging just 15 minutes, Careem Pay is committed to making remittances a more accessible and reliable service to communities in need. The service is designed to address the ongoing financial challenges faced by the Lebanese community, offering a solution for unbanked users as well as those with refugee documentation.

Mo Elsaadi, VP of Careem Pay, commented: "We're pleased to help make it easier for the Lebanese community in the UAE to transfer money to loved ones during such a challenging year. Our partnership with Purpl enables us to provide a fast, reliable, and inclusive solution for sending money home when it’s needed most."



Wissam Ghorra, Co-founder and CEO at Purpl commented: "After all the challenges Lebanon faced in 2024, once again, the lebanese diaspora showed tremendous support to Lebanon and showed how important these resources are for the country. We at Purpl want to put all our capabilities to facilitate these transactions to Lebanon, and we are deeply convinced that this partnership with Careem will help us reach that."



Careem Pay launched its remittance service in 2023 and now offers instant transfers to India, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK, and Europe. Careem Pay’s referral program for remittance users enables new customers who send money abroad through a referral link to receive up to AED 2,000 credited to their Careem Pay wallet.



To initiate an international transfer, open the Careem app and select 'Send money' on the Careem Pay home screen.







