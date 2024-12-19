Israel conducts airstrikes on power plants, port, oil facility in Yemen

(MENAFN) Israel carried out on various sites in Yemen, including power plants, a port, and an oil facility, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict with Houthi fighters. The Israeli military stated that the were aimed at "military targets" linked to the Houthi group, responding to a missile launched toward Israel, which they intercepted.



According to reports from Al-Masirah TV, which is aligned with the Houthis, the airstrikes struck two power plants in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. Additionally, the attacks caused significant damage to an oil facility and the port of Hodeidah, which is a key strategic location. The TV channel detailed that the airstrikes included four raids on the port and two targeting the oil facility.



The timing of the strikes is significant, coming amid rising tensions in the region as Yemen’s civil war continues to draw in external powers. The involvement of Israel in the conflict highlights the broader geopolitical dynamics at play, with various nations intervening in the ongoing violence. Despite the severity of the strikes, no immediate reports of casualties have emerged.



Israeli authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the specific military targets of the airstrikes, nor have they provided information on the potential impact on civilians living in the affected areas. The lack of details leaves questions about the broader consequences of the operation on Yemen's population.

