Arab League Officials, Egyptian Ministers Congratulate Qatar On National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Several Arab League officials and ministers from the Arab Republic of Egypt extended their heartfelt congratulations to the State of Qatar, its leadership, and people, on the occasion of the National Day.

The officials applauded Qatar's role in various Arab and international issues, and expressed their wishes for further prosperity and progress.

In a statement to QNA, Ambassador Saeed Abu Ali, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of Palestinian and Occupied Arab Territories Sector, extended congratulations to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Qatari people on the occasion of Qatar National Day.

The Arab nation joins the leadership and people of Qatar in celebrating the occasion of Qatar National Day, amid crucial circumstances and significant challenges facing the nation.

Qatar remains committed to addressing these challenges responsibly and doing all it can. The occasion offers an opportunity to renew respect and appreciation for Qatar, coupled with sincere hopes for the continued well-being and prosperity of the country and its people, he stated.

Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League and Chairman of the Permanent Arab Committee for Human Rights, H E Ambassador Talal Al Mutairi, extended his congratulations to the State of Qatar, its government, and its people; emphasizing that the State of Qatar today stands as a model of an advanced state, achieving stability and prosperity for its citizens both within the Arab world and internationally.

He also highlighted Qatar's significant role at the regional and global levels, noting its adoption of numerous positive initiatives aimed at fostering security and stability worldwide.

In similar remarks to QNA, Ambassador Amjad Al Adaileh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, extended his congratulations to the leadership, government and people of Qatar on the occasion of National Day, highlighting Qatar's significant achievements under the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs and Political Communication of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H E Counselor Mahmoud Fawzy, extended his congratulations to the State of Qatar on the occasion of the National Day.

For his part, Minister of Culture of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hano, extended his congratulations to the State of Qatar on the occasion of the National Day, expressing pride in the strong relations of friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly countries.