Flowers Exhibition To Kick Off Today

Doha: The of Municipality represented by the Agricultural Affairs Department, and in cooperation with Hassad Food Company, has announced that“Flowers Exhibition” will be inaugurated at Umm Salal Central today.

It is being held within Umm Salal Winter Festival and will run until December 26.

The highlights the natural diversity of the State of Qatar by displaying a distinguished collection of local flowers and plants, with a focus on supporting local farmers and encouraging the production of national flowers in addition to enhancing environmental awareness and encouraging sustainable agriculture.

The exhibition allows visitors to explore the beauty of local flowers and learn about their cultivation and care techniques. It is also a platform for marketing national agricultural products related to plants and flowers.

Director of the Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality Yousef Khalid Al Khulaifi stated that the launch of the flower exhibition during the period from December 19 to 26, as part of the activities of the first edition of the“Umm Salal Winter Festival”, aims to support the owners of local farms, flower nurseries and ornamental plants in the country by providing a marketing outlet for their products of local vegetable seedlings of various types as well as flowers, especially at this time of the year which is the peak of the agricultural season in the State of Qatar.

For his part, General Manager of Aswaq for Food Facilities Management Company Mohammed Ghanem Al Kubaisi said that the exhibition embodies the company's commitment to supporting local agriculture and promoting environmental sustainability in Qatar, especially since the Umm Salal Winter Festival is a major platform to highlight the national identity and support the local product.