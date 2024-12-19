Qatar Celebrates National Day With Traditional Zeal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: Citizens and expatriates celebrated Qatar National Day (QND) yesterday with festive fervour, demonstrating their loyalty and belonging to the country and its wise leadership.

These celebrations aim to promote national pride and preserve Qatari traditions while involving people from all parts of society, strengthening the connection between today's generations and the cultural heritage passed down by their ancestors.

Major venues hosting National Day events included Darb Al Saai, the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara, Old Doha Port, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and Asian Town.

Thousands of citizens and expatriates yesterday gathered at Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal to celebrate the day. The celebration began with Arda Qatari folk dance, a powerful display of strength and unity.

Darb Al Saai hosted a large number of events and activities showcasing Qatari heritage and transporting visitors to a lively atmosphere that reflects old Qatari environment.

The largest venue of Qatar National Day celebration combines authenticity and modernity, to be a unique occasion that blends national celebrations and cultural events, where all segments of Qatari society including citizens and expatriates participate.

Visitors had the chance to experience and learn about how Qataris lived in the past, through handicraft exhibitions, heritage activities, and live shows that demonstrate pearl fishing, diving, and traditional culinary arts.

They lauded the Organizing Committee for the National Day Celebrations for holding various activities and events for all segments of the society.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Abdullah Al Emadi, a visitor, expressed his happiness to attend the celebrations with his family.“I visited almost all major venues of Qatar National Day celebrations. Dar Al Saai witnessed remarkable development in terms of showcasing the events and activities, for example giant screens and other technologies,” said Al Emadi.

He said celebrating the QND was very important to demonstrate the belonging and loyalty to the beloved country, Qatar. Mohamad Bashir, another visitor, said QND activities were very important to introduce visitors to local culture and tradition.“My children were very exited to attend the activities at Darb Al Saai.

They were insisting for many days. We visit Darb Saai every year. My son is very happy to get a chance of riding a horse,” he said.

Activities at Darb Al Saai this year included art shows, plays, poetry evenings and musical performances, allowing visitors to enjoy Qatari culture and arts.

Al Shaqab's activities provide a close-up introduction to Qatari heritage, with a special focus on the historical significance and roles played by Arabian horses in the past.

By promoting a love of horses and encouraging horse riding, especially among children, Al Shaqab seeks to introduce this authentic aspect of Qatari culture and pass it on to future generations.

Tyaf Al Ramal event showcased three basic stages of ancient life, and showed customs, traditions and practices that shaped the identity of societies, including hospitality with coffee and coffee pots, the craft of weaving tents and sadu, and the hobby of hunting and falconry.

The Center for Theater Affairs presented for the first time a play dedicated to children entitled“Sarah's Adventure”. It was a mixture of puppets and real characters on the children's stage.

Qatar National Day celebrations at Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) also attracted a large number of people including citizens and expatriates.

The activities included musical performances, traditional Qatari“Arda” dance, a showcase by Qatari Armed Forces in collaboration with Military Parade Center, and a street arts festival featuring local artistic and musical talents among many more.