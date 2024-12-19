Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,530 Over Past Day
Date
12/19/2024 2:10:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian military in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 19, 2024, amount to approximately 768,220 personnel, including 1,530 lost in the last 24 hours.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed: 9,576 (+5) Russian tanks, 19,799 (+27) armored fighting vehicles, 21,178 (+14) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,026 (+1) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 20,521 (+51) tactical-level drones, 2,943 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, one (+0) submarine, 31,678 (+68) vehicles and fuel tank, 3,656 (+4) units of special equipment.
Read also: National Guard troops halt Russian assault
in Siversk direction
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 18, there were 224 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders on the front, including 55 Russian attacks repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region.
MENAFN19122024000193011044ID1109010348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.