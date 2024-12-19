عربي


Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,530 Over Past Day

12/19/2024 2:10:22 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian military in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 19, 2024, amount to approximately 768,220 personnel, including 1,530 lost in the last 24 hours.

The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed: 9,576 (+5) Russian tanks, 19,799 (+27) armored fighting vehicles, 21,178 (+14) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,026 (+1) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 20,521 (+51) tactical-level drones, 2,943 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, one (+0) submarine, 31,678 (+68) vehicles and fuel tank, 3,656 (+4) units of special equipment.


Russia
 Read also: National Guard troops halt Russian assault in Siversk direction

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 18, there were 224 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders on the front, including 55 Russian attacks repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region.

UkrinForm

