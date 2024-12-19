Security Forces Neutralize 11 Militants In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations
12/19/2024 1:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
In a series of operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security forces eliminated 11 militants in targeted actions conducted on December 17 and 18, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed.
According to the ISPR, the first operation took place in the Tank district, where security forces acted on intelligence reports, resulting in the killing of seven militants.
The second operation was carried out in North Waziristan's Datta Khel area. During an exchange of fire, two militants were neutralized.
In a third confrontation in the Mamadgat area of Mohmand district, security forces engaged in heavy gunfire, killing two more militants. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants during these operations.
The ISPR spokesperson stated that the eliminated militants were involved in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians. Search and clearance operations are ongoing to ensure the region is free from any remaining militant presence.
The spokesperson reiterated the army's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.
