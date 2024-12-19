Renowned Theatre Expert Martin Welton Conducts Acting Workshop At AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In an enriching session for aspiring actors, Martin Welton, Head of the Department and Professor of Theatre and Performance at Queen Mary University of London, conducted an inspiring acting at the prestigious AAFT (Asian Academy of and Television) in Noida Film City. The workshop was attended by enthusiastic students from the Acting and Presentation department, eager to learn from one of the most respected names in the world of theatre and performance.



The event was inaugurated with a warm welcome by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, who expressed his appreciation for Professor Welton's visit.“Workshops like these help bridge the gap between global expertise and local talent, offering our students exposure to international methodologies in performance art,” remarked Dr. Marwah.





Martin Welton, known for his extensive work in theatre and performance studies, engaged the students in an interactive and practical workshop, exploring various facets of acting and stage performance. Drawing from his vast academic and practical experience, he focused on key elements such as body language, voice modulation, improvisation, and emotional expression.



“Acting is more than delivering lines; it's about creating moments of truth that resonate with audiences,” said Martin Welton during the session. He emphasized the importance of connecting deeply with one's character and understanding the cultural nuances that bring performances to life. His unique perspective and hands-on approach made the workshop both educational and inspiring for the attendees.





The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Yogesh Mishra, Dean of AAFT, who praised Professor Welton for his invaluable contribution to the students' learning journey. As a token of appreciation, Professor Welton was presented with an honorary membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT, symbolizing the institution's commitment to fostering global collaboration in arts and media education.





The students left the workshop inspired and equipped with new tools to enhance their acting skills. They expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn from an expert of such high caliber and hoped for more sessions that connect them with the global performing arts community.



