Pakistan Calls US Sanctions On Its Entities Biased

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday called the decision by the US to impose sanctions on the National Development Complex (NDC) and three commercial entities as "unfortunate and biased."

A press release issued by the Foreign Office said that Pakistan's strategic capabilities are meant to defend its and preserve peace and stability in South Asia.

"The latest installment of sanctions defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries. Such policies have dangerous implications for strategic stability of our region and beyond," it added.

The office said that Pakistan's strategic program is a sacred trust bestowed by 240 million people upon its leadership. The sanctity of this trust, held in the highest esteem across the entire political spectrum, cannot be compromised.

"We also regret the imposition of sanctions on private commercial entities. Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere doubts and suspicion without any evidence whatsoever," said the release.

It said that while claiming strict adherence to non-proliferation norms, licensing requirements for advanced military technology to other countries have been waived off in the past.

"Such double standards and discriminatory practices not only undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes but also endanger regional and international peace and security," it0 noted. (end)

