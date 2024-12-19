عربي


South Korean Military To Conduct Anti-UAV Exercises

12/19/2024 12:09:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The South Korean military will conduct exercises to combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from a simulated enemy on December 19, Azernews reports.

"In the afternoon of December 19, the armed forces will carry out combined arms exercises for the fourth quarter under the leadership of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. These exercises aim to improve the military's ability to respond to North Korean small drones," the committee stated.

The drones used in the exercises will be simulated, with the scenario involving their invasion in areas around the Yellow and Japanese Seas, as well as in rear areas. The South Korean military will focus on detecting, tracking, and neutralizing these simulated targets. The exercises will not involve the firing of live military supplies. The Army's Land Operations Command, Navy, and Air Force Operations Command will participate in the drills.

The military has also warned local residents about potential noise disruptions during the exercises.

This drill highlights South Korea's growing emphasis on countering drone threats, which have become a significant security concern due to the increasing use of UAVs in modern warfare. The exercises are part of a broader strategy to enhance the country's defense capabilities against evolving aerial threats, particularly from North Korea.

AzerNews

