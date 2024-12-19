South Korean Military To Conduct Anti-UAV Exercises
By Alimat Aliyeva
The South Korean military will conduct exercises to combat
unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from a simulated enemy on December
19, Azernews reports.
"In the afternoon of December 19, the armed forces will carry
out combined arms exercises for the fourth quarter under the
leadership of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. These exercises aim to
improve the military's ability to respond to North Korean small
drones," the committee stated.
The drones used in the exercises will be simulated, with the
scenario involving their invasion in areas around the Yellow and
Japanese Seas, as well as in rear areas. The South Korean military
will focus on detecting, tracking, and neutralizing these simulated
targets. The exercises will not involve the firing of live military
supplies. The Army's Land Operations Command, Navy, and Air Force
Operations Command will participate in the drills.
The military has also warned local residents about potential
noise disruptions during the exercises.
This drill highlights South Korea's growing emphasis on
countering drone threats, which have become a significant security
concern due to the increasing use of UAVs in modern warfare. The
exercises are part of a broader strategy to enhance the country's
defense capabilities against evolving aerial threats, particularly
from North Korea.
