BVI Inquires Act, 2024 Now In Force

TORTOLA, BVI – On Monday 9 December, the Inquiries Act , 2024 came into force. This is the first new piece of primary legislation to be brought into force as a result of the Commission of Inquiry.

The Act repeals and replaces the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1880, and will be used to govern any future public inquiries in the Virgin Islands. The Act sets new rules for appointing commissioners and describes the powers an inquiry will have.

Governor Daniel Pruce said:

“I am delighted that we now have a modern and robust basis for conducting inquiries into matters of public interest.”

