Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Cabinet recalled traits of late Amir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and marked Amir Sheikh Meshal Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's 1st anniversary in power.

KUWAIT - A loan agreement was signed between Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), and the Republic of Tajikistan worth in total KD 5.2 million (estimated USD 16.9 million) to contribute to financing the Rogan Hydroelectric Power project.

BASRA - Iraqi of Dr. Saleh Al-Hasnawi expressed gratitude to the State of Kuwait for funding of a new hospital in the southern province of Basra.

KUWAIT - Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah said that Kuwaiti women have made significant achievements in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

KUWAIT - Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar said that the establishment of advanced data center for safe and progressed clouding services is "a prime part of our vision for bolstering Kuwait's status as a credible regional hub in the field."



KUWAIT - The People's Republic of China inaugurated its new embassy building in Mishref neighborhood in Hawally Governorate on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI - Indian government announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on December 21-22.



TUNIS - The Kuwaiti technical gymnastics team bagged five bronze medals at conclusion of the Mediterranean tournament.



GAZA - The Palestinian health authorities in the Gaza Strip declared that the Israeli occupation forces killed 38 Palestinians and wounded 203 others in the past 24 hours.

RAMALLAH - Israeli occupying forces have detained 15 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to Palestinian prisoners' bodies.

NEW YORK - The collective punishment of the Palestinian people and the relentless bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces is horrific and unjustifiable, a high-level United Nations official told the Security Council.

NEW YORK - The UN Security Council (UNSC) called for executing a political process in Syria, in accordance with the council's resolution number 2254. (end)

