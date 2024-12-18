Children's Luncheon Brings Christmas” To Over 100 Children

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GLVADA and New Car & Truck Dealers are honored to bring a to children like Jackson, age 5 of Brodheadsville, Pa, currently undergoing active chemotherapy, who joined the celebration with his family.

Over 100 children received gifts at GLVADA's Children's Christmas Luncheon including Omarelys, age 4 and Justin, age 8 of Bethlehem, Pa.

Dan Moyer, Executive Director of GLVADA with Santa and Friends at Children's Christmas Luncheon

Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association Brings the Magic of Christmas to Area Children and Their Families

- Dan Moyer, Executive Director of GLVADALEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association (GLVADA) recently hosted a heartwarming Children's Christmas Luncheon on December 15, 2024, at the Delta by Marriott in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania. The event capped off a successful holiday toy drive with toy donation boxes in 22 new car and truck dealers across the Lehigh Valley.Families enjoyed a festive afternoon complete with a holiday kids' buffet, live music, toy giveaways, and memorable visits from beloved holiday characters, including Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Made possible by GLVADA, iHeartMedia, and PSECU, this special event created“Christmas” and featured“Photos with Santa” for children and families facing challenges. This includes area residents supported by the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, Camelot for Children and various area foster care organizations from Lehigh Valley, Monroe County and Pottsville.Among the attendees was a brave young boy, Jackson, age 5 of Brodheadsville, Pa, currently undergoing active chemotherapy, who joined the celebration with his family.“New Car and Truck Dealers along with our generous supporters, are honored to bring smiles to so many families during his special time of year,' expressed Dan Moyer, Executive Director of GLVADA.“GLVADA member dealerships were proud to see so many employees and members of our community contribute new, unwrapped toys during our toy drive showing the spirit of hope and joy that defines the season.”As GLVADA looks ahead, preparations are already underway for the 2025 Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Show, set to take place in March. The association remains dedicated to supporting local nonprofit organizations, helping automotive technology students, and contributing to the well-being of the communities its members serve.For more information about GLVADA's events, charitable initiatives, or community involvement, please visit glvada or contact:Dan Moyer610-972-5496...About GLVADAThe Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association (GLVADA) is a coalition of local automotive dealers dedicated to serving the Greater Lehigh Valley community. Through charitable giving and community engagement, GLVADA supports numerous local causes, focusing on programs that benefit children, education, and health in the region.

Dan Moyer

GLVADA

+1 610-972-5496

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.