Global Demand For Coal Reaches Record High This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Worldwide, global demand for is expected to reach record levels in 2024, with China and India continuing to be the primary consumers, Azernews reports.

"In 2024, global coal demand is forecast to increase by 1 percent, reaching a record 8.77 billion tons. Although industrial consumption supplies have grown throughout the year, the majority of this increase is attributed to the sector," the report states.

According to the agency, China remains the world's largest consumer of coal. This year, coal consumption in China will rise by 1 percent, reaching 4.9 billion tons. Despite China's efforts to diversify its energy mix through nuclear, wind, and solar power, the country's rapid growth in electricity demand continues to drive its reliance on coal.

India ranks second, with coal consumption expected to hit 1.3 billion tons, marking a 5 percent increase. In contrast, demand for coal in the European Union and the United States has seen declines-down by 12 percent (to 312 million tons) and 5 percent (to 368 million tons), respectively.

Experts predict that global coal demand will peak in the next three years, reaching approximately 8.87 billion tons by 2027. However, this growth in demand contrasts with the increasing global push for cleaner energy sources.

At the same time, coal production is set to reach an all-time high this year, exceeding 9 billion tons for the first time. The largest producers of coal will continue to be China, India, and Indonesia, although other regions are increasingly looking to invest in alternative energy sources to reduce their dependence on coal.

This record coal demand raises important questions about the global transition to sustainable energy. While demand for coal remains strong in certain parts of the world, many countries are striving to balance energy security and economic growth with their climate commitments.