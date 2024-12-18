Global Demand For Coal Reaches Record High This Year
Date
12/18/2024 3:11:31 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Worldwide, global demand for coal is expected to reach record
levels in 2024, with China and India continuing to be the primary
consumers, Azernews reports.
"In 2024, global coal demand is forecast to increase by 1
percent, reaching a record 8.77 billion tons. Although industrial
consumption supplies have grown throughout the year, the majority
of this increase is attributed to the energy sector," the report
states.
According to the agency, China remains the world's largest
consumer of coal. This year, coal consumption in China will rise by
1 percent, reaching 4.9 billion tons. Despite China's efforts to
diversify its energy mix through nuclear, wind, and solar power,
the country's rapid growth in electricity demand continues to drive
its reliance on coal.
India ranks second, with coal consumption expected to hit 1.3
billion tons, marking a 5 percent increase. In contrast, demand for
coal in the European Union and the United States has seen
declines-down by 12 percent (to 312 million tons) and 5 percent (to
368 million tons), respectively.
Experts predict that global coal demand will peak in the next
three years, reaching approximately 8.87 billion tons by 2027.
However, this growth in demand contrasts with the increasing global
push for cleaner energy sources.
At the same time, coal production is set to reach an all-time
high this year, exceeding 9 billion tons for the first time. The
largest producers of coal will continue to be China, India, and
Indonesia, although other regions are increasingly looking to
invest in alternative energy sources to reduce their dependence on
coal.
This record coal demand raises important questions about the
global transition to sustainable energy. While demand for coal
remains strong in certain parts of the world, many countries are
striving to balance energy security and economic growth with their
climate commitments.
MENAFN18122024000195011045ID1109008960
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.