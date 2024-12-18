Sentebale Launches New Branch

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

SENTEBALE Gap Funeral Service opened a new branch in Morija yesterday, after renting for 22 years in Liponono.

Sentebale was established in 1979 by two women, Alicia Motšoane and Paulina Taoana in Mohale's Hoek.

Now it has spread to all the 10 districts of Lesotho





It currently has six working mortuaries, every district has an office and call centre office based in Maseru.

It has more than 500 employees and more than 80 vehicles.

The CEO, Motšoane, said opening that branch has been their dream in order to safeguard the trust clients have in the company.

Motšoane said their will is to close the gap between the rich and poor people so that the family weaknesses are not seen during bereavement.

Motšoane said they really appreciated the site given to them, it is near tar road in an open space where people will not struggle or complain about the distance when they need services





She pleaded with the employees to work hand in hand with Phoqoane people, a village in Morija where the new branch is, and serve them well.

“Going forward we want mortuaries in every district and do as our mission says,” Motšoane said.

“Provide decent and dignified services to all,” she said.

“For deceased loved ones we could not repatriate the deceased loved ones on the same day,” she said.

She said this is beyond their power as a company because of different laws of countries





“We have to go under the rules and regulations of both countries,” she said.

The chief of Morija, Ranthomeng Matete, said what was new was the building, not Sentebale.

“The services have always been good while at Liponono,” Chief Matete said.

“We hope to receive the same services in your new place,” he said.

He said he really appreciated the effort of Motšoane and Taoana for always bringing the warm services to the public





Relebohile Tšepe