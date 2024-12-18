Cop Charged With Housebreaking

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

POLICE Sergeant 'Mankata Mananabela who works at the Room at the Headquarters appeared in court on Tuesday charged with housebreaking.

She was granted a bail of M800 that she managed to pay.

Sgt Mananabela was also supposed to appear in court yesterday to face a charge of defeating ends of justice





But that could not happen because there were many cases in the magistrate courts.

Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala said Sgt Mananabela will appear in court next week Thursday to be charged with defeating the ends of justice.

S/Supt Halahala said the accused had a boyfriend who is now dead, who committed crime in Ha-Seoli by stealing air time and tinned stuff at a shop.

He said the late boyfriend also tried to rob a bar around the same area where he exchanged fire with the guards on duty.

Unfortunately, he was shot and injured by the guards





S/Supt Halahala said an accomplice of the deceased who is still at large informed Sgt Mananabela that her boyfriend has been injured.

Then she rushed to the scene to pick him up, bringing him to their home.

However, she did not take him to a hospital and tried to nurse him at home.

“But he later died in the hands of the accused,” S/Supt Halahala said.

Police nabbed Sgt Mananabela on Sunday



