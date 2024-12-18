Puretech Systems Unveils Rapid Deploy Autonomous Perimeter Surveillance System (RDAPSS) With Counter-Drone Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTech Systems Inc., a leader in geospatial AI-boosted analytics for wide-area perimeter and border security, is proud to announce the launch of its Rapid Deploy Autonomous Perimeter Surveillance System (RDAPSS) configured for Drone detection and tracking. Designed to meet the demands of rapid, flexible security deployments, the RDAPSS delivers unmatched autonomous surveillance and can be equipped with an advanced sensor suite, including counter-drone capabilities.

PureTech's Rapid Deploy Autonomous Surveillance System with Counter Drone Capabilities

The RDAPSS is an all-in-one, self-powered solution for organizations requiring immediate, reliable drone detection and awareness either as an addition to an existing security system or as a new standalone system. The system features PureTech's patented AI-boosted video analytics for a near 100% autonomous detection of humans, drones, animals and vehicles, with a near-zero nuisance alarm rate. The RDAPSS adapts to diverse mission profiles, including critical infrastructure protection, border control, special events and temporary facility monitoring.

Key Features of RDAPSS Include:



Rapid Deployment : Designed for ease of transport and installation, RDAPSS can be fully operational within minutes.



AI-Boosted Perimeter Surveillance : Equipped with PureTech's PureActiv® software, RDAPSS delivers real-time, autonomous detection and tracking of targets of interest.



Multi-Sensor Integration : Supports a tailorable sensor suite, including radar, cameras, and RF sensors for maximum threat detection.



Counter-Drone Capabilities : Detects, identifies, and tracks drones to help you mitigate unauthorized aerial threats.

Scalable : Operates independently or as part of a larger surveillance network, enhancing operational flexibility.

"As security challenges continue to evolve, the need for adaptable, autonomous surveillance solutions has never been greater," said Larry Bowe, President of PureTech Systems. "The RDAPSS combines rapid deployment with advanced sensor integrations and AI-boosted video analytics to address emerging threats, including the growing risks posed by drone intrusions."

With its customizable sensor suite and counter-drone capabilities, RDAPSS empowers security teams to detect and mitigate ground and aerial threats with unmatched precision and efficiency.

For more information about the RDAPSS or to schedule a demonstration, visit

or contact us at [email protected] .

About PureTech Systems

PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established

in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv©, for real time safety and security applications. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection of ground and aerial targets for country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters,

and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports). To find out more about PureTech Systems Inc. visit our website at

, call 602-424-9842 or email

[email protected] .

SOURCE PureTech Systems Inc.

