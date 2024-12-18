Top Stories Of 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) by Jennifer L. Gaskin

Originally published by Corporate Compliance Insights

Jeff Krull, principal at Baker Tilly

CrowdStrike's outage quickly demonstrated the severe risk associated with heavily integrating large service providers into an organization's operations. Organizations are now starting to evaluate their recovery strategies, pinpointing where they have single points of failure.

While organizations may start recognizing and mitigating resiliency and recovery issues, incidents continue to be on the rise with no signs of a slowdown. In 2025, there will inevitably be a massive critical infrastructure outage related to a cyber attack, and companies must prepare for such an event. Stronger security standards and more high-risk attacks will continue propelling cybersecurity into the forefront. As a result, expect cybersecurity to play a larger role in an organization's overall business posture in 2025.

