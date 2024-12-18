SILVERSTEIN INTRODUCES RESIDENT KEYS IN APPLE WALLET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

All residents at 606 West 42nd Street, a multi-family location in New York City, are able to access the building, their units, and amenities with a simple tap of an or Apple Watch

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverstein Properties, a leading development, investment, and management firm, and its partners SwiftConnect, Allegion, and Kastle, today announced they are live with resident keys in Apple Wallet for all apartment units at a multi-family housing location: Silverstein's Silver Towers residential property at 606 West 42nd Street in New York City.

Silverstein's residential tenants now have an easy and secure way to add a resident key to Apple Wallet to access the apartment building and unlock their homes with a simple tap of an iPhone or Apple Watch-thus eliminating the need to use a traditional, physical key.

"We're excited to make it easy for our residents to use their resident key in Apple Wallet to get into their buildings, homes, and common areas, which builds upon our previous offering to office tenants who use their employee badge in Apple Wallet to access offices and shared spaces including lounges, cafes, conference facilities, and yoga studios," said Tal Kerret, President of Silverstein Properties.

The rollout of keys in Apple Wallet marks an important milestone for the U.S. real estate industry, as property owners and employers reimagine the home and workplace experience for residents, office tenants, and employees.

"The Silver Towers project builds on SwiftConnect's success in delivering seamless access via NFC wallets across the most iconic commercial real estate properties in New York and beyond," said Matt Kopel, co-CEO and President of SwiftConnect.

"We are excited to once again partner with Silverstein Properties and to extend our leadership into the multi-family housing market. Now, residents can easily access their personal spaces with their iPhone and Apple Watch, and property teams are able to enhance security for their residents-while also automating the process of managing keys and access."

To provide residential tenants with this experience, SwiftConnect integrates with the Kastle Access Control platform; Schlage® mobile credentials; and access control devices from AllegionTM, as well as all other necessary business platforms and systems to create a unified digital network for hassle-free mobile access.

"Kastle is thrilled to be a partner on the Silver Tower project, leveraging Kastle's robust and proven access-control products to create a modern access-control solution that delivers an unparalleled experience both property owners and residents can trust," said Haniel Lynn, CEO of Kastle.

"We are excited to work with SwiftConnect and play an important role in Silver Tower's resident key in Apple Wallet multifamily housing deployment," said Mark Casey, Vice President National Electronic Sales of Allegion.

"Resident Keys in Apple Wallet-alongside our Schlage mobile credentials and Schlage mobile-enabled wireless locks-not only enhances security and convenience for residents, but also exemplifies our commitment to driving the future of seamless access and smart apartment technology."

Tenants can add their resident key to Apple Wallet after an initial set-up through Silverstein's Inspire app, using SwiftConnect's AccessCloud platform. Once added, tenants can hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a door reader or smart lock for seamless access to the apartment building, their home, and shared fitness and amenity spaces.



With Express Mode, tenants don't need to wake or unlock their device to use their resident key-they can simply hold their device near a reader and go. If an iPhone needs to be charged, they can still use their device to access their apartment and amenity spaces with Power Reserve.

Resident key in Apple Wallet takes full advantage of the privacy and security features already built into iPhone and Apple Watch. Data is encrypted and protected against tampering and theft, and Apple cannot see when and where a resident uses a home key in Wallet.



The new offering falls under Inspire, Silverstein's holistic customer experience program that reshapes how, when, and where the company's customers live and work. Inspire brings hospitality services, social and wellness programming, data-driven workplace technology, and a flexible workspace solution under one umbrella.

Since its inception 67 years ago, Silverstein Properties has been recognized for driving innovative technology adoption to enhance tenant experience. The company has built a reputation for developing exceptional projects, enhancing local communities, providing outstanding services to customers and partners, and driving innovation within the industry. LINK TO PHOTOS: .

About Silverstein Properties

Silverstein Properties is a privately held, full-service real estate development, investment and management firm based in New York. Founded in 1957 by Chairman Larry Silverstein, the company has developed, owned, and managed more than 40 million square feet of commercial, residential, retail, and hotel space. Recent projects include 7 World Trade Center, the first LEED-certified office tower in New York City (2006); 4 World Trade Center (2013); Four Seasons Walt Disney Resort (2014); the Four Seasons Downtown and 30 Park Place (2016); One West End (2017); and 3 World Trade Center (2018). For further information on Silverstein Properties, please visit and .

About SwiftConnect

SwiftConnect is the leading provider of connected access enablement. We delight users with elegant ways to interact with places, spaces, and things by ensuring your digital pass is on your phone, watch, or anywhere it needs to be. Powering connected access experiences for commercial real estate owners and enterprises across financial and professional services, life sciences, technology, and other leading organizations, our platform integrates with existing mobile platforms, credential technologies, and business systems to provide authorized access to everything, everywhere through centralized access management. We provide a street-to-seat journey that users love, automation that redefines operational efficiency, and a foundation of security and privacy that administrators trust so you can navigate your world better. For more information, visit. and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE ) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit

About Kastle

Kastle has been leading the property technology industry since 1972 with advanced solutions and services, protecting commercial real estate, multifamily residential, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities from design and installation to ongoing monitoring and maintenance. Kastle delivers state-of-the-art solutions that include access control, video surveillance, visitor management, and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is a 2023 CREtech Real Estate Technology Award (RETAS) Grand Prize recipient.

