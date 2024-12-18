Cellular Enabled BPM And Weight Scale For RPM: New A&D Medical Devices Become Medm-Connected

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cellular BPM and scale for RPM

The UC-352CEL weight scale and the UA-1020CEL blood pressure monitor by A&D Medical are compatible with MedM and can be used in US-based RPM programs.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- These cellular devices feature MVNO (Mobile Virtual Operator) connectivity, which supports multiple networks to ensure maximum coverage. Reliable data transmission is further bolstered by an exclusive transmission algorithm, enabling seamless measurement transfers from virtually anywhere in the US.The A&D Medical cellular weight scale offers such benefits as motion tolerance, zero-weight operation, convenient step-on activation, a low-battery indicator, and audible and visual notifications for measurement initiation and completion. Meanwhile, the cellular blood pressure monitor incorporates TriCheckTM technology to reduce the impact of individual measurement fluctuations. It also features advanced cuff fit error and movement detection, an extra-large display for visually impaired and older adults, and includes a wide-range cuff with optional replacement cuffs, covering arm sizes from 6.3 to 17.7 inches."A&D Medical was among the first manufacturers to be included on the VDL (Validated Device List). It is an established and trusted brand, well known for its reliability and accuracy,” - comments Victoria Krasilshikov, the Chief Ecosystem Officer at MedM.“Over the years, MedM has integrated more than a dozen A&D Bluetooth-enabled products . We are excited to expand our partnership in 2024 to include these newly launched cellular devices, further enhancing the range of health monitoring options available to users of the MedM RPM platform .”“Our new cellular devices are designed to improve patient compliance in remote monitoring programs,” said Brad Wiltz, Director of the A&D Medical Business.“Partnerships play a vital role in connected health and collaborating with MedM - an established enabler of connected health – aligns with our mission to enhance patient care through innovative remote monitoring solutions.”About A&D MedicalSince 1977, A&D Medical has been manufacturing and distributing a comprehensive range of cutting-edge biometric monitoring solutions. This includes blood pressure monitors, weight scales, activity monitors, and various other health monitoring devices designed for both consumer and professional use. A&D Medical stands at the forefront of connected health and biometric measurement solutions, catering to consumer wellness and the management of chronic conditions on a global scale.A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, Limited, a global manufacturer of measurement equipment, with operations in Asia, Europe, Australia, Russia, North America, and South America. A&D Medical (Americas) is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.About MedMFounded in 2012, MedM is a US-based software company, focused on improving interoperability in the healthcare ecosystem by enabling data collection from 800+ of Health Bluetooth and IoT devices, sensors and wearables and channeling it into existing caregiver workflows. The award-winning MedM technology carries seamless device connectivity, making it the most flexible and fast-to-market white-label software solution for RPM & care providers, medical device vendors, and system integrators.

