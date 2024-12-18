عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Dmc Insurance Partners


12/18/2024 12:16:28 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the Acquisition of Austin, Texas-based Howe Insurance Group LLC, dba DMc Insurance Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DMc Insurance Partners is a personal lines-focused insurance agency serving individuals and small business owners in Austin. John McNulty, Scott Durkin and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Gino Bonacci, head of personal lines for Gallagher's U.S. retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"DMc Insurance Partners has a strong local reputation and will expand our personal lines and small business capabilities in a key market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome John, Scott and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN18122024003732001241ID1109008217


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search