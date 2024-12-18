Tucson Architectural Masterpiece By Josias Joesler Heads To Auction Via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Eleven Arches', 5201 North Hacienda Del Road, Tucson, Arizona

Historic mansion crafted by renowned architect Josias Joesler

Eight-year restoration earned National Historic Register status

Trophy Tucson gated property with one of the city's largest pools

Resort-style grounds with panoramic city views and privacy

The Estate is Set to Auction Live at The Arizona Biltmore in Cooperation with Thalia Kyriakis of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An exceptional Tucson estate in the prestigious Catalina Foothills, known as 'Eleven Arches' or 'Grace Mansion', will be auctioned next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions . Originally designed by the renowned architect Josias Joesler for Louise N. Grace, an heiress of the shipping magnate W.R. Grace, the historic home is a rare blend of architectural revival styles, incorporating European influences with a distinct Spanish Colonial aesthetic. Listed for US$6.5 million in cooperation with Thalia Kyriakis of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, starting bids are expected between US$3 million and US$5 million.

Bidding is set to open 14 January, culminating live on 23 January at the 'Jewel of the Desert,' the Arizona Biltmore, during the premier sale of Arizona Car Week as part of RM Sotheby's 27th annual car auction. A historic collaboration between the global leading auction houses for rare and collectible cars and luxury real estate, the sale will mark the first time ever that real estate will auction alongside rare and collectible automobiles.

Set within the secure, gated community of the Estates at Eleven Arches, the privately gated Josias Joesler-designed estate is a true architectural marvel. Eleven Arches is a small private community with only 10 homes and two additional lots. Originally part of a larger 150-acre estate, the property spans over 15,500 square feet on a nearly four-and-half acre lot, featuring light-filled interiors, a double-height foyer, tile floors, and beamed ceilings throughout. True to its name, the property is defined by its arched doorways, which showcase Joesler's architectural vision-a style known for exposed hand-hewn beams, hand plastering, and breezeways that harmonize with Tucson's natural landscape. Constructed of mud adobe, the exterior walls are 24 inches thick, while the interior walls measure 14 inches, blending historic charm with Joesler's signature Southwestern style.

In 2005, the current owners embarked on a meticulous eight-year renovation of the estate, updating systems, re-roofing portions of the residence, and installing a 600-foot steel-encased private well. The renovation preserved the property's historic integrity while adding modern amenities, including an extended eat-in kitchen, a spacious principal bedroom suite with dual bathrooms and an office, and a wraparound patio with east-facing views over the mountains.

Additional highlights include three versatile guest casitas for exceptional accommodation, a resort-style pool, an art collector-worthy gallery system, space for grand-scale entertaining and thoughtfully preserved architectural details, honoring the property's earned position on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This estate offers the opportunity to own a piece of Tucson's architectural heritage, surrounded by luxurious amenities and the unmatched privacy of the Catalina Foothills,” said Kyriakis.“Josias Joesler's designs are iconic in this area, and Eleven Arches estate is his residential masterpiece. It's not just a home-it's a sanctuary. Given its historic pedigree, it is fitting that the property will see its world-wide auction debut at such a historic event with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.”

Tucson itself offers a unique blend of natural beauty and vibrant community atmosphere, with stunning desert landscapes, including the majestic Catalina Mountains and four other mountain ranges, and easy access to both the Tucson International Airport, just a 25-minute drive away, and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, a mere two-hour drive. The city notably boasts a rich cultural scene, featuring numerous galleries and museums, including the renowned Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Enjoy elevated living with access to world-class golf courses, luxury shopping, and acclaimed restaurants just a moment away.

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

5201 North Hacienda Del Sol Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

###

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here

Eleven Arches | Tucson, AZ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.