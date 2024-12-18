IX Swap Integrates LINE App, Making RWA Tokens Accessible To 200M+ Users

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of potential users can now access tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) through a familiar and user-friendly platform. IX Swap, a decentralized exchange designed for Real-World Asset Tokens, has integrated with LINE, Asia's leading super app with over 200 million monthly active users. This partnership establishes the largest RWA distribution network to date, marking a significant milestone in broadening access to tokenized assets.

Global adoption: making RWA tokens accessible to millions of people worldwide

With 200M+ users globally, including 86M in Japan alone, IX Swap now has the widest reach of any RWA platform in the world. Here's why this matters:



Global Scale: Millions of users can now invest in RWAs effortlessly.

Adoption at Speed: Blockchain made simple for the masses. Unmatched Liquidity: More users mean more trading activity and opportunities.



IX Swap accelerates the RWA revolution with LINE App integration

IX Swap is delivering on its promise to revolutionize Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, achieving milestones that are reshaping the investment landscape. By integrating with major platforms like the LINE App, IX Swap is breaking barriers to make tokenized assets accessible to millions worldwide.

Key achievements include:



Seamless Wallet Connectivity : Bridging RWAs with DeFi wallets and crypto exchanges for effortless accessibility.

Global Reach : Expanding the potential of RWA tokens by making them available to a massive audience. Unparalleled User Experience : Combining scale, ease of use, and impact unmatched by any other RWA platform.



Millions of users, limitless potential

This groundbreaking integration brings unique benefits to the market:



Enhanced accessibility : LINE App's 200M+ users can now invest in tokenized real estate, fine art, and other RWAs.

Affordable entry points : Investment opportunities start at just $10, making wealth-building attainable for all. Robust liquidity : A global user base ensures dynamic trading opportunities and vibrant markets.



Pioneering the $16 trillion tokenization market

The tokenization market, projected to reach $16 trillion, is being led by IX Swap through its innovative approach and strategic partnerships:



Unmatched distribution : A platform with unparalleled global reach.

Industry leadership : The first RWA platform integrated with LINE App, setting a new industry standard. Empowering investors : Providing everyday users access to opportunities once reserved for institutions.



Why this integration matters

IX Swap's integration with LINE App bridges traditional apps and blockchain technology, unlocking the full potential of DeFi for mainstream audiences:



Mainstream Adoption : Onboarding millions of LINE users into the world of tokenized assets.

Scalable Impact : Capturing even 1% of LINE's user base introduces over 2 million new investors. Democratized Investing : Offering investment opportunities for everyone, from beginners to seasoned professionals.



“This collaboration delivers on our vision and promise that RWA would be accessible to all investors and it would be scaled up by platform integrations. We are super excited to work with LINE who have built the leading super app in Asia and set a new industry standard for how RWAs are distributed and adopted. The $IXS community can expect many more exciting announcements soon,” says Julian Kwan, CEO of IX Swap.

Join the financial revolution

With IX Swap now integrated into LINE App, users can experience the future of finance today. Visit IX Swap to learn more, or follow IX Swap on X to stay informed about this transformative journey.



About LINE



Line is a freeware app and service for instant messaging and social networking, operated by the Japanese company LY Corporation, co-owned by SoftBank Group. Line was launched in Japan in June 2011 by NHN Japan, a subsidiary of Naver.

About IX Swap

IX Swap is the "Uniswap for Real-World Assets," bridging traditional finance with blockchain innovation. Our mission is to provide seamless access to investment opportunities through tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). By prioritizing regulatory compliance and liquidity, IX Swap is redefining the DeFi and tokenization landscape, making secure and accessible asset ownership a reality for everyone.

For media inquiries, please contact:

IX Swap

Julian Kwan, CEO

LINE

Steve Park,

