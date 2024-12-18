Nissan’S Stock Surges 24% Amid Potential Honda Merger Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nissan's stock price soared by 24% on Wednesday, marking its largest single-day gain in 50 years. This dramatic rise came as the company faced turmoil, with its stock performance being the worst in five decades under current management.



The surge in stock value was triggered by speculation about a potential merger with Honda. Nissan, grappling with a drastic forecast cut and plans to eliminate 9,000 jobs worldwide, saw this as a lifeline. The company also announced a 20% production cut due to declining consumer interest in its models.



Honda, on the other hand, is exploring various partnership options with Nissan . These include a full merger, a capital partnership, or the creation of a holding company. Honda's Executive Vice President, Shinji Aoyama, confirmed these considerations. If a merger happens, it would create the world's third-largest automaker.



The potential announcement of this union could come as early as December 23rd, just before Christmas. The holding company option might also involve Mitsubishi, which has existing ties with Nissan. Mitsubishi's stock also saw a significant uptick, rising by 20% - its largest increase since 2013.



The talks between Honda and Nissan reportedly gained momentum after Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) approached Nissan about acquiring a stake. It remains unclear whether Nissan is still in negotiations with Foxconn or has rejected their proposal. Foxconn has been investing heavily in electric vehicle manufacturing facilities.



This potential merger follows a decision earlier this year by both companies to collaborate on electric vehicle battery and software development. At that time, Honda's CEO Toshihiro Mibe hinted at the possibility of a capital alliance with Nissan.

If the deal goes through, the combined entity would be better positioned to compete with Toyota, the world's largest automaker. Toyota has strengthened its market presence by acquiring stakes in Subaru, Suzuki Motor, and Mazda.



Renault, Nissan's long-time partner, is reportedly open to Nissan's negotiations with Honda. The French automaker is seeking ways to protect itself from the crisis affecting its Japanese ally. Renault, which holds a 36% stake in Nissan, is not inclined to inject more capital into the company.



The automotive industry faces growing challenges, including declining demand for electric vehicles in Europe and increasing competition in China, particularly from BYD. This potential merger could be a strategic move to navigate these industry-wide hurdles.

