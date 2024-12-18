Kashmir University Announces Winter Break From Jan 1
Date
12/18/2024 10:10:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Kashmir University Wednesday announced winter break for main and its satellite campuses January-01 to February-23.
Varsity's Joint Registrar in a notification said,“The teaching departments of the university and its satellite campuses shall observe winter vacations from January-01-2025 to February-23-2025.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“However, the Departmental offices shall function normally and the heads, directors and coordinators of the Department of satellite campuses and centers shall ensure that the examinations if any, and other activities are conducted as per schedule,” it reads.
ADVERTISEMENT
It also said,“Further, remedial classes including offline or online mode shall be conducted by the departments to complete the remaining syllabus, if any, during the period of winter break.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Sakeena Itoo Inaugurates KU's Annual Youth Festival-'Sonzal'
Winter Vacation for J&K Colleges Likely From Dec 27
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18122024000215011059ID1109007837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.