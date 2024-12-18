عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kashmir University Announces Winter Break From Jan 1

Kashmir University Announces Winter Break From Jan 1


12/18/2024 10:10:49 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Kashmir University Wednesday announced winter break for main and its satellite campuses January-01 to February-23.

Varsity's Joint Registrar in a notification said,“The teaching departments of the university and its satellite campuses shall observe winter vacations from January-01-2025 to February-23-2025.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, the Departmental offices shall function normally and the heads, directors and coordinators of the Department of satellite campuses and centers shall ensure that the examinations if any, and other activities are conducted as per schedule,” it reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also said,“Further, remedial classes including offline or online mode shall be conducted by the departments to complete the remaining syllabus, if any, during the period of winter break.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Sakeena Itoo Inaugurates KU's Annual Youth Festival-'Sonzal' Winter Vacation for J&K Colleges Likely From Dec 27

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN18122024000215011059ID1109007837


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search