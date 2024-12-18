Kashmir University Announces Winter Break From Jan 1

Varsity's Joint Registrar in a notification said,“The teaching departments of the university and its satellite campuses shall observe winter vacations from January-01-2025 to February-23-2025.”

“However, the Departmental offices shall function normally and the heads, directors and coordinators of the Department of satellite campuses and centers shall ensure that the examinations if any, and other activities are conducted as per schedule,” it reads.

It also said,“Further, remedial classes including offline or online mode shall be conducted by the departments to complete the remaining syllabus, if any, during the period of winter break.”

