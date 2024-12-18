Hyatt Place To Welcome 2025 With A Spectacular Bollywood Gala

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, 18th December 2024 – Step into 2025 with style and nostalgia at Hyatt Place Jaipur's Retro Gala Dinner! Under the starry skies of the picturesque Zing Garden, relive the golden era of Bollywood with timeless melodies, glitz, and glamour. Make this New Year's Eve a celebration to remember!



Delight in an enchanting evening of live Bollywood-inspired music, setting the perfect rhythm for a festive celebration. Families can look forward to a dedicated Kids Zone, ensuring endless fun for the little ones. Elevate your New Year's Eve with a lavish dinner buffet, featuring an exquisite selection of gourmet delights that promise to make the night truly unforgettable. Celebrate under the stars, savor exquisite delicacies, and dance the night away in style.



About Hyatt place



Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is the first Hyatt Place hotel in Rajasthan. Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is a contemporary, modern hotel designed for the multi-tasking travelers. Inspired by old & new Rajasthan the hotel offers uncomplicated experiences in stylish seating. Located in Malviya Nagar, the hotel is near the Jaipur International Airport, World Trade Park and Jhalana Leopard Safari.





