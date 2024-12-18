ATERIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS ANNOUNCES MARK LECHER HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ALLENTOWN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aterian Partners ("Aterian"), a private equity firm, announces that Mark Lecher will become the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of its portfolio company Allentown, LLC ("Allentown", or the "Company"). Mark had previously served as Chief Officer ("CFO") of the Company.

Mark has more than 30 years of leadership experience across a wide range of executive level roles, including as CEO, President, COO and CFO, where he has led multinational companies with thousands of employees. Mark has also developed important leadership experience as part of multiple private equity-backed platforms including successfully acquiring and integrating nine acquisitions.

John Coiro, CEO Emeritus and Board Member of Allentown said, "Mark has had a great impact on the organization during his tenure as CFO and I look forward to working together and providing support from the board as Allentown transitions to Mark's leadership as CEO. Mark's collaborative engagement style, operational expertise, and understanding of the Allentown business will be a difference maker for the Company. With the news of Mark's appointment to CEO, as well as the recent introduction of Allentown's industry-leading, state of the art DiscoveryTM

IVC smart cage, I could not be more excited about the future of Allentown. I am confident that under Mark's guidance the Company, as well as its two recent acquisitions, BetterBuilt and ClorDiSys, will continue to prosper."

"I am honored and excited to serve Allentown as the new CEO," commented Mark. "Allentown is the North American leader in vivarium solutions, and I am committed to advancing our mission of serving renowned biomedical research facilities around the globe. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Allentown and Aterian as we leverage over 50 years of operational history as well as our extensive and expanding product offering to build a world-class organization."

Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder and Partner of Aterian said, "We are delighted to promote Mark to be the new CEO of Allentown. Mark is certainly an accomplished executive leader, however, what has impressed us most is his ability and willingness to embrace the incredible Company legacy established by the Coiro family for more than fifty-six years. Allentown is fortunate to boast not just world class, technology-leading products but also deep and enduring relationships with many of the pre-eminent research institutions on the planet.

We believe Mark, paired with Allentown's management team and supported by the Company's board, will not only capitalize on the extraordinary excitement surrounding the newly launched DiscoveryTM

IVC smart cage but also further the Coiro family's legacy of being the desired partner for vivarium solutions industry wide."

About Aterian Investment Partners

Founded in 2009, Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian provides the necessary resources to enhance the operational performance and strategic profile of each company in which it invests.

With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $2.0 billion.

For more information, please visit

About Allentown

Allentown, family-founded in 1968 by the Coiro family, has its origins in manufacturing animal housing solutions for the local concentrated Northeast academic research institutions. Today, Allentown has expanded to become a one-stop shop for equipment and solutions to the pre-clinical biomedical research and broader life sciences sectors, with a focus on vivarium solutions. Allentown now has a global reach and serves customers ranging from academic research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, private laboratories, governmental research institutions, contract research organizations and everywhere in between.

For more information, please visit

SOURCE Aterian Investment Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED