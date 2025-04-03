US greenlights multi-billion-dollar fighter jet sale to the Philippines

(MENAFN) The United States State Department has given the green light for a potential significant foreign military sale to the Philippines, encompassing F-16 fighter jets and associated equipment valued at an estimated $5.58 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Tuesday.



The Philippine government has formally demanded the acquisition of 20 F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft, comprising 16 single-seat F-16C variants and four two-seat F-16D variants. The comprehensive package also encompasses advanced targeting pods, sophisticated radar systems, essential support gear, and a wide array of munitions designed for various operational requirements.



In a statement released by the DSCA, the agency emphasized the strategic importance of the proposed sale. “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner,” the agency stated. It further highlighted the crucial role played by the Philippines in fostering stability and promoting economic development within the Southeast Asian region.



The extensive weapons package listed in the potential deal features a substantial quantity of advanced air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry. Specifically, the request includes 112 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, 40 AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles, 60 500-pound bombs, 60 2,000-pound bombs, alongside various other precision-guided munitions designed for pinpoint accuracy. The agreement also incorporates vital electronic warfare systems, cutting-edge helmet-mounted displays for pilots, and comprehensive training gear to ensure effective operation and maintenance of the new aircraft.

The intended outcome of this significant military acquisition is to substantially bolster the capabilities of the Philippine Air Force across several critical domains. These include enhanced maritime domain awareness, improved close air support for ground troops, strengthened aerial interdiction capabilities to prevent hostile incursions, and the ability to effectively suppress enemy air defenses, thereby enhancing the nation's overall security posture.

