Kareena Kapoor And Karan Johar Engage In Fun Banter Over Tea And Toast

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar shared some lighthearted moments in a fun-filled banter, offering a glimpse into their strong friendship.

Known for their witty exchanges, the duo engaged in a sweet banter on social media. Taking to his Instagram stories, KJo shared a video of Kareena from a recent event where she asked for a tea without sugar. Sharing this video, Karan wrote,“It's her tea time!!!Bebo and added rofl emojis. Bebo was quick to take a note of it and replied, writing,“I should have asked for my cheese toast too.”

A video of Kareena's expressive reactions during her recent event has taken social media by storm. The video, which showcases her playful and candid moments, quickly went viral as fans couldn't get enough of her charming expressions. Whether it's her witty remarks or her infectious laughter, the video captures Kareena at her candid best. At the event, the 'Jab We Met' actress made a style statement in a vibrant purple shirt featuring a bandhani print, which she tucked into high-waisted, light-wash, straight-leg jeans.

Speaking of Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar's friendship, the two have always shared a close bond. Their friendship has often been the talk of the town. Whether it's sharing moments behind the scenes or engaging in playful exchanges during interviews, Kareena and Karan's camaraderie never fails to steal the limelight.

The duo has worked together on several films, including“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,”“Good Newwz,”“Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu,”“We Are Family,” and“Kurbaan.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's star-studded cop drama,“Singham Again.” The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

Next, she will reprise her role in the highly anticipated sequel of“Veere Di Wedding.”