Montway Auto Transport's Kristen Campbell Redefines Account Service In The Automotive Industry

With Over 15 Years of Experience, Campbell's Personalized Approach Drives Client Success



CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where automotive dealers and groups are under pressure to maximize efficiency while improving customer satisfaction, the role of a managed has never been more critical. Kristen Campbell, Vice President of Account Services at Montway Auto Transport, brings new value to the company's largest business-to-business customers with dedicated, personalized support.

With a career spanning over 15 years in customer service and risk management, Campbell has carved a niche in cultivating trust, driving operational efficiencies, and consistently exceeding client expectations. Prior to Montway, Campbell held a highly visible role in the risk management department at Enterprise Mobility for 11 years. There, she built relationships with clients and law enforcement, improving vehicle turnaround times, customer satisfaction, and organizational success. Since joining Montway in 2021, she has used her vast experience to elevate service standards in the automotive industry.

Campbell's impact at Montway is nothing short of transformative. Over the past three years, she has created a dedicated account service team, giving dealerships a single point of contact to truly outsource their automotive logistics operations. This has enabled dealers and groups to seamlessly leverage solutions like the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.), to better control costs, improve efficiency, and expedite shipping.

"My mission has always been to foster the best possible interactions between our team and our dealership customers," explains Campbell. "It's incredibly rewarding to see how our efforts translate into success for our clients and overall market share for Montway. We are excited to take this year's organizational success to the next level in 2025."

Through personalized, proactive support, her team has significantly contributed to Montway's 50% overall growth, positioning the company as a trusted partner for some of the largest players in the market. In recognition of her achievements, Campbell was recently named a recipient of the 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award, a testament to her leadership and dedication to excellence.

"Kristen's account service team provides and prioritizes transparency and customer satisfaction," says Mike Trudeau, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Montway Auto Transport. "Her leadership has been instrumental in positioning Montway as a go-to managed service provider in the automotive transportation industry. Whether she's communicating with customers or carriers, Kristen sets the standard for our service levels."

In the coming year, Campbell and her team will continue to prioritize customer relationships, providing the tailored support they need to succeed.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 78, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies six times. For more information, visit





