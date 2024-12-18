عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast Of December Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results


12/18/2024 8:31:29 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL ) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its December quarter and full year 2024 financial results at 10 a.m. ET, Friday, January 10, 2025.

A live webcast of this event will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" delt and an online replay will be available shortly after the webcast is complete.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN18122024003732001241ID1109007318


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search