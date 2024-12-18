Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast Of December Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL ) will hold a live call and webcast to discuss its December quarter and full year 2024 results at 10 a.m. ET, Friday, January 10, 2025.

A live webcast of this event will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" delt and an replay will be available shortly after the webcast is complete.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

