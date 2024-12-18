NIOC head denies claims of decline in Iran’s oil shipments

(MENAFN) The head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has dismissed claims circulating on social media about a drop in the country’s oil exports as “false and unfounded.”



In a televised statement on Monday night, Hamid Bovard, the NIOC head, affirmed that “Iran’s crude oil exports remain at the same levels as before.”



“We are in a strong position with regard to crude oil sales and exports,” Bovard added, reassuring that there is no reason for concern about the current direction of Iran's oil trade.



Addressing the rumors of reduced exports, Bovard stated, “The claims of a decline are simply untrue.”



His comments came in response to recent social media reports suggesting a decrease in Iran’s crude oil sales and export levels.



As one of the largest oil producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iran has faced persistent challenges in maintaining export volumes due to US-led sanctions targeting its energy sector.



However, despite these sanctions, Iran has reportedly continued to sustain its oil sales by accessing alternative markets, including shipments to Asia, particularly to China, which remains a major buyer of Iranian crude.

