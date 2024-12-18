Iran-china non-oil trade reaches USD21.4B in 8 months

(MENAFN) The value of non-oil trade between Iran and China reached USD21.4 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – November 20), based on the chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).



Foroud Asgari reported that China was the top destination for Iranian products, importing non-oil goods worth USD9.9 billion during this period.



He also revealed that China was the second-largest source of imports for Iran, with non-oil product exports to the country totaling USD11.5 billion in the same eight-month timeframe.



Previously, the former head of IRICA, Mohammad Rezvanifar, reported that non-oil trade between Iran and China amounted to USD18.8 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - October 21).



During this period, Iran exported USD8.6 billion worth of non-oil goods to China, making it the top export destination for Iranian products. Iran also imported goods worth USD10.2 billion from China, with the country being the second-largest source of imports for Iran during the same seven months.

