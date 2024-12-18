Iran-china non-oil trade reaches USD21.4B in 8 months
Date
12/18/2024 7:14:26 AM
(MENAFN) The value of non-oil trade between Iran and China reached USD21.4 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – November 20), based on the chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).
Foroud Asgari reported that China was the top destination for Iranian products, importing non-oil goods worth USD9.9 billion during this period.
He also revealed that China was the second-largest source of imports for Iran, with non-oil product exports to the country totaling USD11.5 billion in the same eight-month timeframe.
Previously, the former head of IRICA, Mohammad Rezvanifar, reported that non-oil trade between Iran and China amounted to USD18.8 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - October 21).
During this period, Iran exported USD8.6 billion worth of non-oil goods to China, making it the top export destination for Iranian products. Iran also imported goods worth USD10.2 billion from China, with the country being the second-largest source of imports for Iran during the same seven months.
MENAFN18122024000045016755ID1109006932
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.