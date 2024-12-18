Netanyahu journeys recently confiscated Syrian region

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime visited newly seized Syrian territory on Tuesday, declaring that Israeli forces would remain in the region until a security arrangement with Damascus is reached. Accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz and military leaders, Netanyahu toured Mount Hermon, located just north of the Golan Heights, to assess the situation and determine the best security measures.



Netanyahu, reflecting on his past experience in the area, highlighted the strategic importance of the mountain, which is critical for monitoring Hezbollah activities in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley. The visit comes after Israel deployed troops to seize control of the area amid the collapse of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government earlier this month.



The Golan Heights, which Israel captured during the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed in 1981, remain a contentious area. While Israel claims sovereignty over the region, the international community generally rejects this, with the exception of the US, which recognized Israeli control in 2019.



The latest Israeli military actions have drawn condemnation from the UN, several Arab states, and Russia. Moscow expressed concerns about Israel's territorial expansion and called for adherence to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Despite tensions, Israeli officials have stated they have no plans to administer Syria, but will continue to act to prevent extremist groups from gaining a foothold near the Israeli border.

MENAFN18122024000045015687ID1109006919